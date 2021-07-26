easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

