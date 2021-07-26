easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

