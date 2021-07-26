Eaton Vance Management Acquires 115,788 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.55% of Sanmina worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sanmina by 905.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.