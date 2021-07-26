Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,982 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

