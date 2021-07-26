Eaton Vance Management Acquires 356,225 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 804.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,225 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

