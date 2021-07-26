Eaton Vance Management Acquires 38,059 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Donaldson worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

DCI stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

