Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $726.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $703.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.67.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.