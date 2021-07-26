Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $91,122,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.84.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

