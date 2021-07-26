Eaton Vance Management Buys 26,264 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 278,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 115,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.