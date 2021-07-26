Eaton Vance Management Buys 366 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Align Technology by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN opened at $638.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.64.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

