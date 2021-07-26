Eaton Vance Management Buys 3,950 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $178.14 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

