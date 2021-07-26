Eaton Vance Management Buys 58,803 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 225.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $228.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $229.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.