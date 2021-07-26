Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,121,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $402.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $405.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

