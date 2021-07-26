Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,745 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,260.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 225,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 208,542 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $40,207,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 105,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 599,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 163,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.