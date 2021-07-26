Eaton Vance Management Has $15.37 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

