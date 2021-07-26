Eaton Vance Management Has $15.54 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.87 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

