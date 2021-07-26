Eaton Vance Management Has $18.36 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.