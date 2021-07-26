Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.60% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $6,244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

