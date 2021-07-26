Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $86.22 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

