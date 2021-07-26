Eaton Vance Management Invests $14.69 Million in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,687,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.49% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF opened at $166.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.87. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.87 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.