Eaton Vance Management Purchases 965 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

