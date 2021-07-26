Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,020,345 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,496 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,020,345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of R1 RCM worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.82 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

