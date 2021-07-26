Eaton Vance Management Sells 12,159 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of L Brands worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Shares of LB opened at $77.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.