Eaton Vance Management Sells 20,285 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unilever by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.