Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,638 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $14,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

IAC stock opened at $140.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

