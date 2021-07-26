Eaton Vance Management Sells 6,825 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $177.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $130.49 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

