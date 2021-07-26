Eaton Vance Management Sells 8,078 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

