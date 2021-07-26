Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 453,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.09% of Stride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

LRN stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

