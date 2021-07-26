Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.27

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

