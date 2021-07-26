Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.27

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
