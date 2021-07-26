EchoLink (EKO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,714.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $894,883.52 and $39,714.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.00 or 0.00847801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084059 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

