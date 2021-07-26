ECO Animal Health Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) announced a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EAH traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 108,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,429. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.68 million and a PE ratio of 65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.54.
About ECO Animal Health Group
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.