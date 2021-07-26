EDC Blockchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $252,725.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $252,725.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,083.76 or 1.00054198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00030258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00069940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010547 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

