Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $23.70 million and $996,667.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,336,300,245 coins and its circulating supply is 5,729,561,951 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

