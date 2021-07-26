Edgeware One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00795242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,338,624,448 coins and its circulating supply is 5,731,496,330 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

