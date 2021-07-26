Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 27.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $40.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.