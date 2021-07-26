Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.69 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Egretia has a market cap of $5.79 million and $1.69 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

