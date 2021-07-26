Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $2.17 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

