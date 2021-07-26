Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Elastic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTC opened at $149.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.53. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

