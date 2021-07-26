Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0357 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and $175,266.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

