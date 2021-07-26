Electroneum Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $152.76 million and approximately $928,671.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,884,443,229 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

