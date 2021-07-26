Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Cap of $8,143.65

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,143.65 and approximately $82.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00224970 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

