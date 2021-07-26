Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Down 0.8%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 14,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 10,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

ELEEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

