Elitium Market Capitalization Tops $97.02 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00008769 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $97.02 million and approximately $387,301.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.20 or 0.00830131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00083649 BTC.

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

