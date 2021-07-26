Ellyn Shook Sells 2,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.
