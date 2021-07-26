Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $20,418.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,839,778 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

