Emirex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $752,118.00 (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $752,118.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00813387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

EMRX is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

