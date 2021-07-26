Encompass Health (EHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.940-4.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.94-4.16 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EHC opened at $79.57 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

