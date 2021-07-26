Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $317,736.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 38% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.60 or 0.00390311 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001601 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002230 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

