Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.88 ($11.62).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.