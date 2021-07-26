Energo Price Reaches $0.0009 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 70.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded 85.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $515,005.43 and $2,605.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00846670 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00084303 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

