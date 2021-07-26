Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Down 0.8%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$55.85 and last traded at C$56.20. Approximately 69,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 136,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENGH shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

